Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE SGY opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market cap of C$711.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.58.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$99,869.70. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Articles

