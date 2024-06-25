Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 94.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 38.7% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

