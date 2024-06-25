SVB Leerink Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $159.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.70.

ALNY traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

