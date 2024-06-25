T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $23,761,396.44 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67.

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76.

On Friday, June 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $31,420,732.20.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.