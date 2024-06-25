Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.34 and last traded at $170.50. Approximately 4,938,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,137,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

