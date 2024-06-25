Telefônica Brasil S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.5 %

VIV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 369,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,236. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

