Telefônica Brasil S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIVGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.5 %

VIV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 369,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,236. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

