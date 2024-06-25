Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 3,099,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 36,907,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

