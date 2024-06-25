TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.13

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.13 and last traded at C$21.20, with a volume of 1793416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a market cap of C$31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

