Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of TPST opened at $2.09 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.78.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

