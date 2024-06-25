The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 73,713 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766,022 shares in the company, valued at $404,045,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

