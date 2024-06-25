Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 24,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

