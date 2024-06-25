Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 387.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9 %

ITW stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.95. The company had a trading volume of 793,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,087. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

