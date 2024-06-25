Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 71 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.74. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

