Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 190,250 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,250 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 4,191,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,769. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.