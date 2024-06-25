Thunder Brawl (THB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,357.59

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $32,357.59 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02624321 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $21,545.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

