Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 66051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.