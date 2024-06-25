Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $510.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth $129,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

