Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.79

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.79 and last traded at C$23.73, with a volume of 18637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.88.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. Insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.