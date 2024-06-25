Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TM traded up $5.40 on Monday, reaching $198.98. 371,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.