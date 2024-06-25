Triad Investment Management Has $3.77 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries makes up approximately 4.6% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 170,486 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE THO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

