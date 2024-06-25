U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,230,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,192 shares.The stock last traded at $15.42 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

