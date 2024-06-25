Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $347,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,094. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.