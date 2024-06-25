Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

