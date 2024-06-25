Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

