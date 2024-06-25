Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 275,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

