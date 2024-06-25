Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. 21,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,293. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

