Unison Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 15,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

