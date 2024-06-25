Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vale by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.