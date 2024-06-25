Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.59.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

