Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
