Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 2,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALN

Valneva Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.