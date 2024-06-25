Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.13

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.13 and last traded at $138.12, with a volume of 74453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

