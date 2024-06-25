Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,707,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the previous session’s volume of 482,169 shares.The stock last traded at $73.64 and had previously closed at $73.30.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

