Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Boosted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

