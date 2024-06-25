Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

