Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.65. 22,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,464. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $225.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

