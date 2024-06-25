Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Axiom Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. 556,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,085. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.