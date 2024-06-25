Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.