Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBK stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $248.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

