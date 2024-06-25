Velas Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00041071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,230,082 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.