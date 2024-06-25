Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Evercore ISI

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.20. 182,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,240. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $273.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day moving average of $241.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

