Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 968,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,268,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

