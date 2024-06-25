Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 1,472,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,868,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,889,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,817,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 28,154.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,566,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

