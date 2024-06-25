Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Visa stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,149,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,144. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
