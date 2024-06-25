Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.84. 314,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 552,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIST. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

