VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells $461,310.11 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $461,310.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Joseph O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 2,289,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZIO. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 253,750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 220,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

