VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $597.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.33. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

