VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.43

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.43 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 67351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

