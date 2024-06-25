Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.69 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $103.83 million and $5.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00006106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,591.51 or 1.00139486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00078814 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

