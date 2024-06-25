Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.29. The stock had a trading volume of 716,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,379. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

